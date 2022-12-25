First Alert Weather: Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake flakes

Merry Christmas! Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake snows in Wyoming County.

More wind and chill in the forecast today but not as bad as the past two days. Temps in the low 20s and some gusts today at 30-40mph. Just flurries for most of the region but some lake snow will continue off of Lake Erie centered around Wyoming County today with some impacts in southernmost Genesee County and a little at times into Livingston County.

Accumulations will be under an inch for most but closer to the center of that band more significant amounts are possible throughout the day. No travel issues in Rochester and points east today. Buffalo is still reeling from the blizzard they had with over 40″ of snow at the BUF Airport. Travel is not recommended to far Western New York today. Conditions continue to ease into next week with a big warm-up on the way headed toward the new year.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the lake snows and the New Year’s Eve outlook.