First Alert Weather: Cold day for Wednesday with milder conditions on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake effect snows from Tuesday coated our region with some towns seeing 2-4″ around Rochester and parts of Wayne County.

Lake effect on Wednesday is coming off of Erie and bringing some heavy snow to Buffalo that will drift north and weaken by midday. A little of that snow will reach parts of Orleans and Genesee Counties with flurries over western Monroe County to start the day.

Once that moves out we will see windy and cold weather once again with temps in the 30s. We start to thaw out tomorrow with some sunshine and temps into the 40s. Plan on some rain for Friday with a mix possible in the hills. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the late week rain and showers for the weekend.