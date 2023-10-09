First Alert Weather: Cold enough for lake effect rain for portions of Western New York

Low pressure, spinning like a pinwheel just north of the Great Lakes, continues to push unseasonably cool air into Western New York.

As this chilly wind lines up with Lake Erie, lake effect rain is likely south and west of Rochester.

The challenge for the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists is determining how far inland this band of rain will move. We expect the probability of rain will increase dramatically for communities in portions of Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties over the next 72 hours. Then later in the week, drier weather is likely to return for Thursday and Friday before the wet weather arrives again for the upcoming weekend.

Monday night, look for mostly cloudy skies and lake effect rain showers south and west of Rochester.

The low temperature will be in the mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more showers with the main emphasis of the wet weather remaining south and west of Rochester. The high temperature for both days will be in the 50s.

It should be mainly dry for Thursday and Friday. Then another round of rain is expected areawide for the weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.