First Alert Weather: Cold for Friday and snow on the way this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds and a few flurries will clear for some sunshine on Friday and a cold breeze once again. Quiet weather is in store for Friday night into Saturday morning.

We’re tracking a light snow threat this weekend. Snow will overspread the region from south to north on Saturday during the afternoon. Plan on some snowy weather through Saturday night with steady light snow tapering to snow showers on Sunday with light additional accumulations.

We’re looking at 1-3 inches for much of Rochester with a bit less to the west and slightly higher amounts to the east. If you are traveling towards Pennsylvania or downstate and into New England, the snow will be heavier to the east.

After this storm clears we get a break on Monday before our next storm threatens next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and amounts of snow through the weekend.