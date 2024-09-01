First Alert Weather: Cold front brings cool and dry conditions in time for Labor Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A beautiful sunrise started out our Sunday throughout Western New York. Those conditions will persist throughout Sunday before clouds start to build heading into the afternoon.

A cold front then drops through our area which will bring the chance for isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon to early evening hours. We are still green on the Threat Tracker as no severe weather is expected with this passing system. However, do expect the possibility of a brief localized heavy downpour, lightning and some wind accompanying these isolated storms.

This line is expected to blow through quickly, ushering in clear and dry conditions out behind the cold front. This will make for a perfect evening for outdoor activities. Cool, fall-like conditions are expected for your Labor Day forecast. Though on the cooler side, plenty of sunshine is in store for the holiday, so make sure you get out there to enjoy the mild and sunny conditions. If you plan on heading out to the lake, be aware of a small craft advisory in effect until 2 a.m.

Monday as strong northwesterly winds will create choppy conditions with wave heights around three feet. Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with more favorable boating conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Though we are starting out the week cool, temperatures will be increasing into the low to mid 80s by Friday before another system comes through cooling us back down next weekend.