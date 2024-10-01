First Alert Weather: Cold front brings some showers and cooler air Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve had a warm end to September and first day of October, but we see some changes on the horizon. A cold front passing through early Wednesday morning will bring a round of scattered showers by late Tuesday evening (close to midnight), clearing the area through Wednesday morning.

We should see a fair amount of sun returning following the front Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, putting us in the mid 60s. That cooler air doesn’t last long, though. We’ll climb back into the 70s Thursday and Friday, before another moisture-starved cold front passes through late Friday. This may bring a few brief showers Friday evening/night, but should clear for Saturday.

Once again, temperatures briefly fall back into the 60s for Saturday, but climb back into the 70s to close out the weekend Sunday.

Our next weather shift arrives next week, with a bit of a pattern change. We expect showers to develop Sunday night into Monday, and with a pocket of cold air spinning overhead early next week, temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 60s. This will finally put us below average temperature-wise, which will be a welcomed change for those who are looking forward to fall!