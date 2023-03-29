First Alert Weather: Cold front will bring rain, wind, and possible snow squall on Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The active weather patterns across the nation will continue for the next week to ten days, with several storms to keep an eye on. Our first issue will be a strong cold front that will arrive later on Wednesday.

Ahead of that front, gusty southerly winds will push our temperatures into the low 50s in the afternoon with sudden changes developing after 5 p.m. Some rain and even a possible thunderstorm will arrive with gusty winds followed by a sudden temperature drop and a brief heavier snow squall between 6-7 p.m.

We’re not anticipating much accumulations but a quick coating combined with falling temperatures may cause some slick spots on the roads in the evening. The snow combined with the strong winds will greatly reduce visibility for a short period as well.

Thankfully this will move by at a fast pace so conditions will improve after 7-8 p.m. Just be prepared for a burst of wintry weather later today. Things calm down for tomorrow but our next storm system will approach for the weekend. Our Threat Tracker is showing a Yellow Alert for Saturday as some high winds are possible to start the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the wind, rain and snow later today and the storm threat over the weekend.

