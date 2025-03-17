First Alert Weather: Cold Monday ahead with another major midweek warm-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Much colder weather to start the week behind the strong cold front that brough the wind and severe storms on Sunday. Cloudy and mainly dry weather with temps in the 30s to near 40. Skies may clear for a little sun later Monday PM. Clearing skies tonight will allow temps to drop to near 30 Tuesday morning.

Even though Tuesday will start on the chilly side our next fling with spring warmth will arrive in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help to get temps to near 60 degrees. Even warmer weather on Wednesday with highs closer to 70 for the middle of the week.

Spring officially arrives Thursday morning and a cold front will also move through on Thursday. This front does not appear to be nearly as strong as the one over the weekend but will monitor how it develops. The cold front will bring some rain and gusty winds as temps fall during the day from the 50s into the 30s and 40s. Colder on Friday with perhaps a few snow showers to end the week.

Long range forecast looks more seasonable with temps mainly in the 40s this weekend into next week so enjoy the warmth Tuesday and Wednesday as it may be some time before we see temps that warm again. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and strength of the rain and wind Thursday.