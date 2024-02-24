First Alert Weather: Cold Saturday before warmer weather this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to a much colder start than where we have been the past couple of mornings as temperatures are starting off in the teens.

They will not warm up much on Saturday as afternoon highs only reach the mid 20s. Not only that, but with this injection of colder air the winds will remain gusty making it feel like the single digits and teens through most of Saturday. The silver lining for Saturday will be that after a cloudy morning, sun returns in the afternoon. It remains cold and breezy through Saturday night, but after a cold start Sunday our temperatures return to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with overcast skies Sunday evening. A cloudy Sunday night is expected, with an opportunity for rain and snow showers after midnight. A little moisture will roll through late Sunday night with a few rain and snow showers that could linger into Monday morning. No snow accumulation is expected, but Monday morning could start off a little wet. After clouds and showers early Monday morning, clouds break with highs in the mid-40s once again. We will remain mild through early Wednesday with highs near 60! However, a cold front approaches Wednesday with rain showers and windy conditions.

A shower is possible Tuesday afternoon, but a better chance for rain rolls in early Wednesday morning. This will be thanks to a cold front that will bring the rain and colder weather behind it. We start Wednesday off near 60 but drop into the 30s by the evening. Because of this temperature drop, wind will pick up. Winds will turn gusty late Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Gusts as the front passes by, and behind it, could reach 50 mph.

The good news is that the strong winds will not last long as they only linger form Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but with the strong gusts expected a few power outages cannot be ruled out. There is no Yellow Alert as of now but things may change, stay tuned as we keep you updated.