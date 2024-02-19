First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but a warm-up is on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The skies are sunny to start the week but temperatures will stay in the 20s on Monday. Expect a cold Monday night with mainly clear skies.

There will also be sunshine on Tuesday as the weather starts to warm up. Temperatures will be near 40 Tuesday and may approach 50 on Wednesday with fair skies. Some rain showers are possible later in the week.

A cold front will slowly clear the region later on Friday and some winter chill will return with possible lake flakes this weekend. After that, it looks like another mild pattern arrives for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain chances later in the week.