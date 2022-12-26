First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries.

Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.

Milder air will begin to move in on Wednesday as temperatures head above freezing and the longer range outlook is favoring well above normal weather into much of the country this weekend into early next week.

We may see temperatures into the 50s for New Year’s Eve and Day. With that milder weather, some rain will arrive over the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Buffalo snow and also the timing and amounts of rain on the way next weekend.

