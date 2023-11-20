First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week with rain for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan on lots of sunshine and dry weather for Monday with temperatures in the 30s to near 40.

It will be frosty for Monday night with some increasing clouds. The weather will go downhill on Tuesday as a storm approaches midday into the afternoon.

A brief wintry mix is possible at the start with any mix quickly changing over to a cold rain into Tuesday night. It will be breezy and drier on Wednesday with a couple of showers but lots of dry time.

Weather is looking better for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. No major storms into the weekend but a few snow showers may arrive later in the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of precipitation for Tuesday.