First Alert Weather: Cold through Saturday with areas of snow slowly adding up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect light snow for much of Friday with a 1-3 inches expected across the region into the evening with a bit more possible closer to Lake Ontario.

The snow will be very fluffy so it will have minor impacts on travel. A breeze will increase from the northeast on Friday as temperatures drop into the teens. That combo will push the windchill to near zero on Friday night.

It will be a very cold to Saturday with temperatures in the teens and windchill tomorrow below zero. Some light snow at times will bring additional accumulations through the day.

One thing to watch for on Saturday will be a secondary arctic front that arrives late afternoon into the early evening hours. This may increase the snow for a couple hours and bring several inches along Route 104 later Saturday.

Snow showers linger into Sunday morning and clear in the afternoon. Weather looks cold and dry for the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow heading into the weekend.