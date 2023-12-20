First Alert Weather: Cold to end the week with a warm up for Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds will clear for some partial sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s to near 40.

It will be a little colder on Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It will also be a nice day on Friday with sun and clouds. We’re tracking a weak system for Saturday with clouds and perhaps a flurry or sprinkle.

The weather looks very quiet for Christmas Eve and Day with fine travel around Rochester and the entire northeast. Temperatures will warm to near 50 next week with some rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Christmas forecast and that potential rainy system next week.