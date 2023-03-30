First Alert Weather: Cold weather for Thursday, rainy Friday, and Yellow Alert for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake effect clouds and flurries in the morning will clear for some sunshine on Thursday. There will be a cold breeze with temperatures near 40.

Rainy weather on the way for Friday morning will give way to more scattered showers in the afternoon. Our Threat Tracker is Yellow Alert for Saturday as more active weather will arrive to start the weekend.

A warm front will move through in the morning with some rain and then temperatures will surge into the 60s ahead of a strong cold front. That front may bring some strong thunderstorms and possible wind gusts over 50mph later in the day.

Behind that front temps will drop back into the 30s at night with rain ending as a few snow showers! Drier and colder weather returns again on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for Friday and the potential for storms and strong winds Saturday.

