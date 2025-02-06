First Alert Weather: Colder and windy to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The snow and ice from Thursday are gone, and so is our Yellow Alert. Wind is next up, with a Wind Advisory posted for the entire area through Friday morning. Winds will gust 35-45 mph at times through early Friday, before easing up a bit by the afternoon. This likely isn’t strong enough to produce any more than a few isolated outages from weakened limbs and branches, but it’ll be a noticeable wind. A cold front passing through tonight will bring a burst of snow, followed by falling temperatures.

Friday will be blustery and chilly with some lake flakes, mainly confined to the 104 corridor, especially in Wayne County. This is where a few inches of fresh fluff may accumulate. Outside of that, expect little snow to end the week. It’ll be a quiet start to the weekend, with a little bit of sunshine on Saturday morning. We’re tracking our next storm, which is expected to bring another batch of accumulating snow Saturday night, ending Sunday morning. That being said, some lake effect will takeover. At this early point, we’re looking at about a 2-4″ accumulation Saturday night, with another few inches of fresh lake fluff on Sunday. A Yellow Alert may be needed for Sunday morning, depending on the exact timing of the system. Regardless, if you have plans Sunday morning, you may want to leave some extra time to clear any snow.