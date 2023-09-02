First Alert Weather: Comfortable Saturday, but the heat and humidity return this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another cool and comfortable start this Saturday with temperature starting off in the 50s.

We are also being greeted by plenty of sunshine, but unfortunately clouds will increase Saturday afternoon. Rain is not expected, but a passing sprinkle will be possible late in the afternoon. Other than that, we will generally be overcast before clouds clear late. Our afternoon temperatures will reach near 80 degrees, and we will remain comfortable until the dew points turn sticky for Sunday.

Clouds will clear Saturday night and the mostly sunny skies returns for Sunday. Sunday will be warmer as well with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. Not only that, but the dew points will turn sticky by the afternoon making it feel a touch warmer. We will remain dry Sunday and for Labor Day on Monday. Monday will be even warmer with afternoon highs reaching the 90-degree mark. We will also remain humid which means it will feel warmer with heat indices in the mid-90s at times Monday afternoon.

We continue to stay on the hot side as the kids head back to school after Labor Day. Highs through the end of this week will hang out near or just above 90. We will remain sticky as well which means the heat indices will remain in the mid-90s for most of this week.

Most of this week will be dry, but there is the chance for a late day storm Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front swings through Friday with a better chance for showers and storms. Stay hydrated this week with the summer heat expected across our region!