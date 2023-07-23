First Alert Weather: Comfortable Sunday, but hot & humid this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another beautiful start to this Sunday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures near 60.

The comfortable conditions will continue once again Sunday, and so will the sunshine. However, just like Saturday, there will be the chance for a passing afternoon shower or two. Shower chances are limited, but just be mindful of this outside in the afternoon.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Enjoy the comfortable weather Sunday because the humidity is on for this week. Dew points will begin to rise Monday afternoon as they reach the mid-60s. Then by the middle of the week they will reach the upper 60s and sit there through the remainder of the work week.

With the moisture in place there will be the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms, but no severe weather is in the forecast yet. It looks like the bigger story with the heat and humidity will be the heat indices. It won’t feel that hot early this week with heat indices only near 90, but towards the end of this week heat indices become more of a factor as they reach the mid-90s and even the upper 90s at times.