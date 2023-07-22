First Alert Weather: Comfortable this weekend, but we turn sticky this week

ROCHESTERT, N.Y. — An amazing start to the day Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures near 60 degrees. This wonderful start will transition into a great afternoon with plenty of sun and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Most, if not all of us, will remain dry but there is the chance for a passing light rain shower south of the thruway. A pop-up shower Saturday afternoon will be light and pass by rather quickly, but just be mindful of it later today with any outdoor plans. The wonderful weather will continue through Sunday with dry conditions and more sunshine.

Another comfortable day is expected Sunday too with high temperatures in the low 80s. Enjoy the comfy weekend because we will turn sticky starting this Monday. Dew points this week will sit in the mid and upper 60 through Friday, and afternoon highs will reach near 90 by Thursday afternoon. The combination of humid conditions and hot temperatures will also make it feel warmer as heat indices approach the mid-90s at times.

This will also come with afternoon showers and storms through most of this week before the best chance for storms on Friday. Severe weather is not in the forecast yet, but we will continue to keep you updated and any destructive storms.