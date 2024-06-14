First Alert Weather: Comfortable weekend, then Yellow Alert for potentially dangerous heat next week

Take advantage of the fresh, comfortable and lovely weather we have this weekend, because some major heat is coming our way next week! We’ve issued a Yellow Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as air temperatures are expected in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index topping 100° at times during the afternoon and early evening.

The 90s will likely begin on Monday, but dew points initially will stay low enough to make the heat manageable. Tuesday and Wednesday (and possibly Thursday) will likely see the heat and humidity peaking. This is the kind of heat that can sneak up on you if you’re not careful or taking precautions. Make sure you’re taking frequent breaks if you work or play outdoors, and limit time outside in the sun if possible. Also wear light-colored clothing, to help reflect some of the sun’s energy, as opposed to absorbing it with dark-colored clothing. Check in on your elderly family and neighbors, and don’t forget about the pets! While daytime temperatures will be hot, we won’t get much relief overnight, as temperatures likely won’t fall out of the 70s for most. The heat wave will begin to break down by the weekend, but we’re in for a hot last week of spring!

Until then, enjoy the much cooler and comfortable weather this weekend, with highs near 70 on Saturday, and near 80 on Sunday with low humidity and a good deal of sun. Perfect weather for outdoor activities and cookouts!