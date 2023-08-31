First Alert Weather: Cool and clear to end the week; Heat for Labor Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bright sunshine is on the way for Thursday with very dry weather into tonight with temperatures a little on the cool side.

With clear skies Thursday evening, we should get a nice view of the nearly full moon as temperatures quickly fall through the 50s and into the 40s for many of us away from Lake Ontario.

Nice weather is in store on Friday with temperatures in the 70s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the story will be some real deal summer heat on the way. Temperatures will soar to near 90 on Sunday and around 90 on Labor Day.

Low 90s are in the forecast through the middle of next week. This will be our warmest stretch of weather this summer. The humidity will also be on the increase with hazy, hot and humid weather ahead. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the high temp forecast for Labor Day and back to school weather next week.