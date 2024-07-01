First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable overnight, then temperatures start to rise

Our marvelous start to the work week will continue on Tuesday. High pressure overhead will keep our sky clear with cool and comfortable temperatures in the 50s tonight.

Keep the air conditioners off and open up those windows Monday night, because some changes are on the way.

Tuesday will remain partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures warming into the 80s, but dew points will remain in check.

That will change on Wednesday, when we’ll flirt with 90 degrees and feel the humidity starting to turn more uncomfortable again. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but we’ll be tracking a few showers and storms that will be developing later in the afternoon and evening. This may impact any fireworks displays taking place on Wednesday.

So, if you have early Fourth of July plans on Wednesday night, you’ll want to pay attention to the timing of any storms.

A cold front drops south on Thursday, leading to a clearing sky and slightly cooler, but still somewhat muggy conditions.

The good news is that the majority of Thursday looks dry, so any Independence Day fireworks or festivities should go off without a hitch on Thursday.