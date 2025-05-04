First Alert Weather: Cool and damp to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a good day to stay inside and watch some Star Wars. We’re 2 days into our 5 day wet weather streak, but today won’t be a complete washout. Expect light widespread showers mainly in the afternoon and evening, but don’t be surprised if there are drizzles in the morning hours as well. We’re on the northern feathered edge of rain being funneled in by a cutoff low to our southwest, which will be giving us more wet weather through the midweek. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the mid 50s, but winds shouldn’t be too bad with strongest gusts out of the east-northeast at 15 MPH. Lake temperature off of Rochester is currently 43 degrees.

Tomorrow chances for showers persist but will be less widespread than today; in fact, there will be a good amount of dry time as temperatures get up into the mid 60s. Thunderstorm development is likely to our southwest, but the chances for these storms being severe is low. Tuesday will be similarly mild, but has greater chances for showers in the morning. Tuesday afternoon will feature isolated thunderstorms, but again they are not expected to be severe at this time. As we receive more data, we will have a better idea as to the exact strength of these storms. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Wednesday will be our last rainy day, then a cold front finally kicks the low pressure out, drying us up and cooling us down. Skies stay sunny and temperatures pick back up into the 60s for the start of the Lilac Festival, and even into the 70s through the first half of next week, with plenty of sunshine to spare.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and May the 4th be with you!