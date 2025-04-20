First Alert Weather: Cool and dry for Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After yesterday’s not so fun gusty showers, we’re in for a much drier – but much cooler – Easter Sunday. Temperatures will start in the low 40s, and eventually climb to only the low 50s – about ten degrees below normal. All fine and dandy if you’ve got fur like the Easter Bunny… If not, you might want to bring a sweater to church or any outdoor Easter egg hunts. The good news is, skies will be quite pretty today. Patchy low level clouds will eventually dissipate as high pressure up Canada ways settles in, eventually leaving us with some nice looking upper level clouds. Winds will not nearly be as bad, with maximum gusts coming out of the north at 15 MPH. Tonight we’ll dip into the lower 40s with increasing cloudiness.

Warm temperatures return tomorrow, but so do the chances for showers and even a rumble of thunder. Likely the strongest storms we see will be in the evening or after the sun sets. These should not be as strong as Saturday’s, with current wind gust estimates to be around 30 MPH… As always, if conditions seem to become more favorable, we’ll update you as soon as we can. Make sure to download the News10 NBC First Alert Weather app to receive instant notifications from us as soon as we send them out.

Breezy conditions will continue for Earth Day on Tuesday, but this time with clearing skies. After that, expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures for two more days until showers arrive Friday and Saturday. Some other good news: The upcoming warming trend is expected to continue through the end of April.

