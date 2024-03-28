First Alert Weather: Cool and quiet end to the work week, then a few showers Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While the East Coast is getting soaked, western New York is enjoying a nice, quiet end to the work week.

We’ll see a mainly clear sky overnight, which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and some sun, but you’ll notice a cooler breeze. Air temperatures will hold in the mid 40s but it’ll feel like the 30s much of the day thanks to a stiff breeze out of the northwest, gusting to near 30mph at times. Heading into the weekend, Saturday should feature a fair amount of sun early, before clouds thicken up ahead of a fast moving disturbance over the Great Lakes.

This will bring a few rain showers late Saturday evening (post-sunset), and linger into early Sunday morning. That means we could see a few rain or wet snow showers if you’re doing any early Easter egg hunts or going to Easter service Sunday morning. Any precipitation should end fairly quickly, and we’ll see some clearing into the afternoon.

Monday will turn a little milder with some sun, before a more impressive system moves in for Tuesday. It’ll be in the 40s and 50s, so we’ll be looking at rain. At this point, the Red Wings home opener looks like it’ll be a wet one. Wednesday and Thursday will turn chillier, with air cool enough for some wet snow showers, possibly some sloppy accumulation in the higher terrain south. The extended forecast brings dry weather and some sunshine to the region by Friday and weekend, which is good timing for anybody coming into town for the eclipse.

The First Alert Weather Team will be bringing you a detailed eclipse forecast starting on Friday! This is still very early in the game, so expect some changes. But we know many are starting to make plans, and we know how important weather can be! So stay tuned as we update that forecast several times a day.