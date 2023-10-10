First Alert Weather: Cool and unsettled conditions ahead for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with passing lake effect rain showers.

While the day will not be a washout keep that umbrella handy as showers will pass by from time to time this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures in the low 50s with a gusty wind so make sure you dress for the weather.

More of the same weather is on tap for Wednesday with changeable skies and a few showers. Thursday gets a little nicer with more sun than clouds and an isolated shower possible. Friday looks nice.

Still we’re keeping an eye on the weekend weather with rain a good bet for Saturday and showers on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the showers.