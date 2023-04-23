First Alert Weather: Cool and unsettled this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A much cooler start to our day than Saturday as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 40s.

After a really nice day overall on Saturday, we will be a bit cooler with highs only reaching the 50 degree mark this afternoon. We will see peaks of sun through Sunday as we bounce between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies. Low pressure is sitting to our north, which is why we will be a bit cooler, and will be why we also see the chance for a passing shower or two this afternoon.

A washout is not expected, but isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon. Then as we head into the evening, we keep our eyes to cloud cover. This is because we will have a chance to see the Northern Lights! Best time to see them will be from midnight Sunday to just before daybreak Monday. If you will be out there tonight trying to grab a glimpse, make sure you are dressed for chilly weather.

Then through the early part of this week, low pressure will continue to sit to our north which means we will remain consistently cool and unsettled with isolated rain chance through Wednesday of this week.