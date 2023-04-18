First Alert Weather: Cool breeze on Tuesday before a warm-up later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ups and downs of spring continue in the forecast. A chilly day on Tuesday is ahead with cloudy and breezy conditions with a few scattered rain and wet snow showers.

Skies will clear on Wednesday for some sunshine and temperatures bounce back to near 50. A warm front moves through Thursday morning with some clouds and a shower. Behind that front temperatures will climb into the 60s on Thursday and head into the 70s on Friday.

The warmth should last into the start of the weekend before a cold front and some rain will cool us down on Sunday. The temperatures Saturday will depend on the arrival time of that front so stay tuned for updates on the weekend forecast.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.