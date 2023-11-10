First Alert Weather: Cool but pleasant mid-November weekend

A cold front dropping through Friday night will bring nothing more than an uptick and clouds, and a stray rain or wet snow shower into early Saturday. The bigger impact will be the drop in temperature this weekend. We’ll hold in the lower 40s on both Saturday and Sunday, with sunshine mixed with lake clouds at times. Still, for mid-November, it isn’t bad at all. Just grab that jacket and perhaps the gloves if you plan on being outside for a while. There’s the chance we could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights Saturday night, and our sky may just cooperate enough, if the Aurora does in fact become visible.

We’ll see another weak cold front moving in late Monday, bringing the slight chance of a shower Monday night into early Tuesday. Otherwise we will see a fairly quiet weather pattern with temperatures warming back into the 50s and even near 60 by mid to late next week.