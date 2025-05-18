First Alert Weather: Cool, cloudy, breezy Sunday with a few showers, then cool pattern remains

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are some showers coming in off the lake this morning, and chances for light showers continue into the afternoon, although those chances continuously go down as the day goes on. Temperatures will max out around 60 degrees, but winds stay breezy with northwest gusts up to 30 MPH. All in all, not the best day, especially for it being the last day of the Lilac Festival, but it could always be worse!

Temperatures Sunday night get down to the mid 40s, then tomorrow and Tuesday are looking much sunnier but still over 10 degrees cooler than average. Monday winds will be out of the northwest at 15 MPH, and Tuesday out of the north at 5 MPH.

Starting Wednesday another closed low pressure system will slowly meander over the Northeast, resulting in periods of rain through Saturday and the continuation of cooler temperatures. Thursday will be the coldest, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday is looking better for now, but we will have to wait and see how that forecast develops as it is still up in the air when exactly this closed low will exit the region.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.