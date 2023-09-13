First Alert Weather: Cool couple of days ahead and nice conditions for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies on Wednesday morning will slowly clear for some sunshine this afternoon.

A cooler breeze is in store for Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 but mainly dry weather into this evening. Lake effect clouds and a few showers will try and develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning near Route 104 and Wayne County. Plan on a few clouds and a possible shower early on Thursday then mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.

Chilly weather with clear skies are expected for Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures into the 40s. Nice weather for most of the weekend. Sunshine on Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday.

One thing to watch will be the timing of a front for Sunday night into Monday with showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on that and the latest on the any showers tomorrow morning.