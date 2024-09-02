First Alert Weather: Cool for Labor Day and back-to-school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Labor Day weather this year will bring some sunshine and a cool breeze with dry weather.

Temperatures on Monday will remain in the 60s with a north wind gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon. It will be clear with a little chill on Monday night into Tuesday morning as kids begin to head back to school.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the 40s with perhaps a few upper 30s well south of Rochester. Expect sunny and dry weather on Tuesday afternoon.

It will be more of the same through Thursday with clear skies and dry weather with cool morning and pleasant afternoons. Temperatures will warm some later in the week with rain and thunder moving in later Friday and some rain and cooler weather for the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chilly weather Tuesday morning and the chance for rain this weekend.