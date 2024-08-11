First Alert Weather: Cool for Sunday with chance of showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Sunday to a cool and comfortable start again as temperatures start off near 60 degrees.

We are also dealing with plenty of sunshine to start off Sunday as clear skies are in place. Sunday will be a bit different than Saturday, as a better chance for lake effect rain showers will pop up when compared to Friday.

Lake effect rain showers will begin to pop up around noon on Sunday with a greater chance of rain from the middle of the afternoon until the evening. Rain may be locally heavy at times, but flooding is not expected.

Scattered showers and isolated showers will continue through Sunday night, but most of the night will be dry with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will also be the peak of the Perseus Meteor Shower with upwards to 100 meteor per hour.

The best time to see it will be from around midnight to daybreak Monday morning. Sky conditions will be fair along the lakeshore and a little better away from it. Sunday will also feature breezy conditions as winds will once again gust ear 30 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Then, as we start off the new week, we will remain cool and comfortable with highs in the 70s before milder weather with highs in the highs returns by the end of the week. The beginning of this week will also feature a few shower chances through Tuesday before things dry out starting Wednesday.