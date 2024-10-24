First Alert Weather: Cool for Thursday with possible showers on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect clear skies with some nice sunshine on the way for Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s, much lower compared to Wednesday.

There will be mainly clear skies on Thursday night and cold with some patchy frost in the 30s. Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll start with some sunshine and then increasing clouds into the afternoon.

A weak front will arrive later in the day with a shower threat Friday night. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will have mixed skies on Saturday with a scattered shower and drier weather with seasonably cool weather through the weekend.

A warming trend is likely next week toward Halloween. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of showers late Friday into the weekend.