First Alert Weather: Cool start start to the week with warmer weather ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures are still well below normal on Monday but at least we’re starting to dry out with mostly cloudy skies and a gusty breeze off the lake.

There is a slight shower threat for Monday but most of us stay dry and any rain will be on the light side. Looking ahead to the rest of the week we will be looking at a nice break from the rain with temperatures warming day to day.

More humid weather is in store for later this week with any thunder holding off until later Thursday or Friday. An early look at the weekend has fair and warm weather including for Father’s Day on Sunday. There will be more heat next week as temperatures may soar closer to 90 degrees.

