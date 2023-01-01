First Alert Weather: Cool today before warmer weather by Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cooler start to this new day and new year with temperatures in the upper 30s this morning.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up, unlike the past two days, as we will only see highs reach the mid and low 40s this afternoon. We will also struggle to see any sunshine today as we will be primarily stuck under cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance for a shower through today, but most will remain dry. The cloudy skies linger into tomorrow morning before a better chance for sunshine rolls in Monday afternoon. That extra sunshine will let our temperatures reach the upper 40s in the afternoon.

However, the clouds will once again increase Monday night as an advancing warm front brings us rain and warm weather for Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected Tuesday with the rain being heavy at times during the early afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up as the warm front moves north, and we will see our afternoon highs reach 60 degrees! The mild weather lingers into Wednesday with an early afternoon high of 55, but the cooler weather will roll in late. We will also transition over to scattered showers for Wednesday.

The cooler weather will continue to push in for Thursday and rain showers will transition over to snow showers with highs in the 30s. As of now, no accumulation of snow is expected. The cooler weather will likely last through the following weekend with highs remaining in the 30s, but even with that no big snow threat is expected through the next week.