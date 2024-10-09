First Alert Weather: Cool weather as Hurricane Milton hits Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The eye of Hurricane Milton will arrival between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for this Wednesday night.

The landfall will likely be just south of Tampa, possibly near Sarasota or Venice. Unfortunately, Milton continues to be a major hurricane with multiple risks for saltwater storm surge, flash flooding rainfall, winds over 100 miles per hour and isolated tornados.

In contrast, Western New York will have relatively calm, but cool weather in the coming days. Wednesday night, look for patchy clouds with spotty showers. The temperature will fall in the lower 40s. Thursday clouds for the morning will give way to partial sunshine for the afternoon.

It will be unseasonably cool again with the high temperature only in the middle 50s. Bright sunshine is expected for Friday, and it will turn noticeably warmer. The temperature will rise into the middle 60s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.