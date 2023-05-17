First Alert Weather: Cool with frost threat Wednesday night, then warm-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wind out of the north on Wednesday will keep temperatures much cooler in the 40s and 50s with clouds slowly clearing for sunshine in the afternoon.

Clear skies on Wednesday night will bring the threat of a widespread frost to the region on Thursday morning away from the lakeshore and cities. Temperatures will be well down in the 30s so make sure to protect any plants you have outdoors.

Once we get past the cold on Thursday morning, temperatures bounce back nicely on Thursday afternoon and soar to near 80 on Friday. Next chance of rain will arrive on Saturday but clears for nice weather Sunday for the end of the PGA Championship.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost tomorrow and timing of rain heading into the weekend.

