First Alert Weather: Cooler and calmer weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The cold front that brought the severe weather Tuesday has cleared the region. Much cooler and drier conditions have moved in. Temperatures today will be around 30 degrees colder with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter out of the north around 10mph. Fair skies and chilly weather ahead for our Wednesday night with temps in the 30s.

Thursday will bring warmer weather back to the region with highs near 70 degrees. Unfortunately, showers and a possible rumble of thunder will develop in the afternoon. Friday will stay mild with a few showers or a thunderstorm but not a washout. Much cooler and a little unsettled heading into the start of the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on timing showers later in the week.