First Alert Weather: Cooler and comfortable weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. After spending nearly all of this week in the 80s with a distinct mid-summer feel, we’re going to cool things down a bit for the weekend.

A cold front dropping south Friday night may bring a rogue shower or rumble of thunder, but the biggest impact from the cold front will be the drop in temperatures. We’ll fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Any clouds to start Saturday will quickly give way to more sunshine into the afternoon hours, and a breeze out of the northeast will make it feel much cooler than our recent warm spell.

We’ll see much of the same on Sunday – sunshine and cooler but very comfortable temperatures. Whether you’re going to a Red Wings game or Fairport Canal Days, the weather will cooperate. Our weather pattern turns a little more unsettled next week, with cooler air moving in aloft.

This will drop our temperatures into the 60s for a few days next week and also increase our chances for some scattered showers later Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Some showers may linger into Thursday before turning milder and dry again by Friday.