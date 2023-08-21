First Alert Weather: Cooler and less humid conditions return Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A weak cold front will cross the region Monday morning with lots of clouds but very little moisture.

We may see a sprinkle in some towns but most of us remain dry. Clouds will slowly clear Monday afternoon with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday staying in the mid 70s.

Humidity will noticeably drop as well through the day. It was mainly clear and pleasant on Monday night with temperatures in the 50s. Beautiful day is in store for Tuesday with sunshine and 70s.

Weather looks to remain nice on Wednesday but need to watch Thursday for some heavier thunderstorms developing. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain threat later in the week.