First Alert Weather: Cooler breeze with a spot shower later into Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is some sunshine on Wednesday morning, then clouds will build midday into the afternoon with a gusty breeze and temperatures in the low 70s.

Most of Wednesday will be dry but a spot shower is possible later in the day into the evening. There will be a slow clearing Wednesday night so it might be tough to check out the Full Blue Supermoon.

Sunshine back in the forecast for Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. Nice weather on Friday into the weekend with day to day warming.

We may see our hottest stretch of summer weather from Labor Day through Wednesday next week with temps near 90 each day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the holiday weekend forecast.