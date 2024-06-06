First Alert Weather: Cooler breeze with scattered showers Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A series of cold fronts will continue to pass through the area over the next 24 hours, dropping our temperatures and our humidity, as well as producing off-and-on rain at times. The details: Outside of an isolated shower Thursday night, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky with more comfortable temperatures for sleeping.

There will be a noticeable breeze on Friday, continuing to blow in cooler and drier air, with dew points dropping into the 50s. With cooler air, we’ll see scattered showers develop with daytime heating. The most widespread showers will be from midday through early evening before showers tend to fizzle. There may be an isolated thunderstorm or thundery downpour.

The weekend will feature rain at times, but Saturday appears to be the drier of the weekend days. Saturday may end up mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but still a cool breeze. Another upper-level disturbance may bring a better chance for showers and wetter weather on Sunday. We’ll see this weather pattern breaking down into next week, with progressively drier and warmer air through the week.