First Alert Weather: Cooler conditions into the weekend with showers on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cloudy start to Friday with mainly dry weather to close out the week. We can’t rule out a stray shower into the afternoon but most of Friday will be rain-free with some sunny breaks later in the day.

Fair weather is in store for your Friday night. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be an ok day with mostly cloudy skies but once again mainly dry weather for outdoor plans.

Sunday will see an increasing chance for some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the low to mid 70s. Cool weather will continue into next week with some unsettled conditions. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any rain for your Sunday plans.