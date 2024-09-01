First Alert Weather: Cooler, drier end to the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another cold front has passed over Western New York, and this will bring an end to any wet weather.

In addition, following this front, a large high-pressure system will overspread the Great Lakes, New England, and most of the eastern half of the country. This will bring much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity for the finish of the Labor Day weekend. This will also bring an extended period of dry, sunny weather for Rochester.

Sunday night, any lingering showers will end by the early evening. Skies will begin to clear later Sunday with low temperature in the middle 50s.

Labor Day features mostly sunny skies. It will be noticeable cooler and drier with the high temperature in the mid-to upper 60s. Then for much of this week it will just sunny and pleasant with the temperature slowly warming through the 70s. A good forecast for the kids heading back to school.

Stay tuned for updates on the News 10NBC First Alert weather forecast.