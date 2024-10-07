First Alert Weather: Cooler fall air and a few passing showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday’s cold front has ushered in true fall weather, and it’ll be sticking around for a few more days.

Overall, we’ll feel temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. We’ll see a few periods of passing and scattered showers during the day, but we’ll also see plenty of dry time and off and on sunshine. The upper level pattern will begin to loosen its grip by Thursday, bringing more sunshine and drier air to our region, along with temperatures starting to climb back into the 60s.

We may see another cold front sometime next week, bringing us another batch of rain, followed by another punch of cooler, fall-like air.

We’re also tracking Hurricane Milton, which strengthened from a Tropical Storm into a category 5 hurricane in just 24 hours. This storm is forecast to maintain its strength before weakening slightly before making landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Storm surge could be a major issue for the Tampa Bay area, along with damaging wind and heavy rain to the rest of the sunshine state. We’ll be tracking Milton’s path and intensity.