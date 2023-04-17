First Alert Weather: Cooler start to the week with some showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday morning rain will clear for some decent weather through midday and early afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.

Be prepared for showers to move back in after 3-4 p.m. with a noticeable drop in the temperatures back into the 40s later in the day with a gusty wind.

Chilly weather is expected on Tuesday in the 40s with a few rain and snow showers. Sunshine is back on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain.

