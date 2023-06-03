First Alert Weather: Cooler temps this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All in all looking at pleasant weather this weekend with all the events happening around town.

After a stretch of above normal temperatures, Saturday will feature much cooler conditions following the passage of a cold front overnight. After some morning clouds we expect a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be much cooler compared to recent days with highs only into the lower 70s. There will be a noticeable breeze out of the northeast with some wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times. Winds will subside this evening into the overnight. A much cooler night with lows in the city around 50.

Outlying areas will drop into the mid and upper 40s. Dry weather will persist into Sunday with more sunshine. Remaining cool with highs around 70. An upper level low in New England will likely introduce increasing chances of needed rain across the area starting Monday and lasting through Thursday.

However there is not a lot of moisture expected with probability of rain only around 25-30% through this period. It is expected that there will be more cloud cover and below average temperatures in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.