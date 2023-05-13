First Alert Weather: Cooling down into Mother’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up to yet another beautiful morning here in Western New York. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.

We will not be as warm as Friday, but we will remain mild as high temperatures make their way near 70 degrees. This is thanks to a cold front that rolled through Friday night. Even with that front, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine through Saturday.

This front will bring us cooler weather as we drop into the mid 40s and only make our way into the upper 50s to near 60 for Sunday afternoon. Not a horrible Mother’s Day weather wise, but just make sure you have the light jacket with you.

We will remain dry as plenty of sunshine is once again expected. We will return to the upper 60s on Monday under sunny skies, but another cold front looks to bring us weather on Tuesday. Most of the day Tuesday will be dry, but late in the day there will be the chance for a shower or two.

Behind this front will be another shot of colder air with afternoon highs Wednesday only in the mid-50s. We will also have a threat of frost Tuesday and Wednesday nights so heads up gardeners! We rebound for the first round of PGA on Thursday, but we will once again watch a cold front that will bring us showers on Friday.

As of now no major impacts are expected for the second round, but showers look like they will pop up in the afternoon hours and continue into Saturday morning before clearing.