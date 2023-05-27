First Alert Weather: Couldn’t ask for a better holiday forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This holiday weekend will be beautiful across our region as we will se plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Saturday morning though, we are a little cool. Temperatures early today are starting off in the low 40s and upper 30s, but that sunshine will warm us up into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunny skies will also persist through, so any outdoor activities will be able to go on without a worry.

Sunshine continues through Sunday afternoon as well. We will also turn even milder as temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s across our region. The same goes for Memorial Day on Monday as sunshine warms us up near 80.

This is great news for any remembrances and parades through the next couple of days. Enjoy the weekend ahead, just make sure you wear the sunscreen with the UV index being high the next few days. Remember, Lake Ontario water temperatures remain in the mid and low 50s.